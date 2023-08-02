Seven Daysies Awards: Best craft brewery, 2023

Zero Gravity Craft Brewery — The Burlington brewery’s beer hall has ample indoor and outdoor seating for sipping selections such as Conehead IPA and Green State Lager. Even teetotalers can get in on the action with its nonalcoholic sister brand, Rescue Club. Cheers!
Hill Farmstead Brewery — Since RateBeer first voted Shaun Hill's brewery the best in the world in 2013, the rural spot has gained an international following. Fill a growler, grab a bottle in the retail shop or take in the view with a full pour on the porch.
