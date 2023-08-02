Seven Daysies Awards: Best craft brewery, 2023

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Katie Palatucci

Matt Wilson (left) and Kris Nelson at Zero Gravity Craft Brewery

Zero Gravity Craft Brewery — The Burlington brewery’s beer hall has ample indoor and outdoor seating for sipping selections such as Conehead IPA and Green State Lager. Even teetotalers can get in on the action with its nonalcoholic sister brand, Rescue Club. Cheers!

Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County)

Black Flannel Brewing & Distilling Co.

Burlington Beer Company

Foam Brewers

Four Quarters Brewing

click to enlarge Jeb Wallace-Brodeur

Hill Farmstead Brewery

Hill Farmstead Brewery — Since RateBeer first voted Shaun Hill's brewery the best in the world in 2013, the rural spot has gained an international following. Fill a growler, grab a bottle in the retail shop or take in the view with a full pour on the porch.

Other Finalists (Outside Chittenden County)