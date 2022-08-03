 Seven Daysies Awards: Best creemee, 2022

Food

Best creemee 

Palmer Lane Maple (Jericho) & Vermont Cookie Love (North Ferrisburgh)

Palmer Lane Maple — Pure maple syrup imbues soft-serve ice cream with Vermont’s famous flavor. Top your cone with housemade maple sprinkles.

  • Burlington Bay Market & Café
  • Little Gordo Creemee Stand
  • Offbeat Creemee
  • The Village Scoop
Vermont Cookie Love — The sweet-toothed visit the Love Shack year-round for freshly baked cookies, but in summer the greater attraction is smooth, thick creemees made from Vermont dairy.

  • Canteen Creemee Company
  • Dairy Creme
  • Devyn's Creemee Stand
  • Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks

