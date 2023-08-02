Seven Daysies Awards: Best creemee, 2023

click to enlarge Glenn Russell

Palmer Lane Maple

Palmer Lane Maple — The biggest challenge that creemee lovers face at Palmer Lane Maple — besides reaching the order window amid the usual crowds on a summer day — is deciding which flavors to twist or enjoy solo.

Fittingly for a maple farm, the maple creemee is the expected standout. Diehards can go mega-maple with a sundae of maple creemee topped with maple syrup and housemade maple sprinkles — invented here, Palmer Lane's owners claim. But weekly features, such as a twistable chocolate-peppermint, add to the mix. Can't decide? Palmer Lane staffers can give you the scoop by, for example, describing the meld of maple and black raspberry. The maple is delightfully delicate and as creamy as creemees get, while the black raspberry packs a fruity punch.

Vermonters have discerning creemee palates, and Palmer Lane has won locals' hearts — and two consecutive Daysies awards. That's a distinction as sweet as its other treats, which include the Nor'easter, with Oreos or M&M's mixed in; the Creemee Cookie Sandwich; milkshakes and root beer floats; and creemee pies made to order.

Matt Bonoma of Vermont Cookie Love

Vermont Cookie Love — The sweet-toothed swing by the "Love Shack" year-round for freshly baked cookies, but in summer the greater attraction is smooth, thick creemees made from Vermont dairy.

