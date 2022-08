click to enlarge Courtesy of Trapp Family Lodge

Cross-country skiing at Trapp Family Lodge

Trapp Family Lodge — In winter, this 2,400-acre Austrian-inspired resort is a cross-country ski center — but backcountry skiing and snowshoeing are popular here, too. After your snowy trek, replenish with food and drink from the Trapp Family Lodge Bierhall or Kaffeehous.

Other Finalists