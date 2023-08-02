 Seven Daysies Awards: Best CrossFit studio, 2023

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

Services

  |  

Best CrossFit studio 

802 CrossFit

click to enlarge COURTESY OF 802 CROSSFIT
  • Courtesy of 802 Crossfit

802 CrossFit — Whether you're a gym veteran or a newbie, 802 CrossFit's coaches will guide you to your better self. Every workout is different, but the goal is always the same: to help people reach their fitness goals and have fun.

Other Finalists

  • Champlain Valley Community Fitness
  • CrossFit Burlington
  • Waterbury Functional Fitness

Previous Winners

  |  

Location Details

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation