 Seven Daysies Awards: Best CSA, 2022

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Food

  |  

Best CSA 

Intervale Community Farm

click to enlarge Intervale Community Farm CSA - COURTESY OF INTERVALE COMMUNITY FARM
  • Courtesy of Intervale Community Farm
  • Intervale Community Farm CSA

Intervale Community Farm — Offering summer and winter shares, the Intervale Community Farm keeps members in local veggies all year round. It also partners with producers to provide eggs, bread and goat cheese.

Other Finalists

  • Bread & Butter Farm
  • Footprint Farm
  • Paul Mazza's Fresh Produce
  • Pete's Greens

Previous Winners

  |  

Location Details

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation