Seven Daysies Awards: Best CSA, 2023

Best CSA 

Intervale Community Farm

click to enlarge Intervale Community Farm CSA - COURTESY OF INTERVALE COMMUNITY FARM
  • Courtesy of Intervale Community Farm
  • Intervale Community Farm CSA

Intervale Community Farm — Through summer and winter shares, the Intervale Community Farm typically serves more than 600 member households each year, supplementing local veggies with fellow producers’ eggs, bread and goat cheese.

Other Finalists

  • Bread & Butter Farm
  • Jericho Settlers Farm
  • Paul Mazza's Fresh Produce
  • Pete's Greens

