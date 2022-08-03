 Seven Daysies Awards: Best cycling studio, 2022

Best cycling studio 

REV

REV — Come for the music, stay for the workout. Folks sweat it out while tuning in to cycling sessions such as Madonna vs. Cher and Rock ’n’ Rave.

Other Finalists

  • Alpenglow Fitness
  • Ride

Previous Winners

