 Seven Daysies Awards: Best dance studio, 2022

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Services

  |  

Best dance studio 

Studio 3 Dance

click to enlarge COURTESY OF STUDIO 3 DANCE
  • Courtesy of Studio 3 Dance

Studio 3 Dance — Codirectors Michelle Little and Rachel Bilodeau impart their passion for tap, jazz, hip-hop and many other movement styles to students at two fitness studios.

Other Finalists

  • Lines Vermont Dance Studio + Store
  • RevolVT
  • Spotlight
  • Unity Dance Complex

Previous Winners

  |  

Location Details

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation