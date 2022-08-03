 Seven Daysies Awards: Best day hike, 2022

Outdoor + Recreation

Best day hike 

Camel's Hump

click to enlarge Camel's Hump - BROOKE BOUSQUET
  • Brooke Bousquet
  • Camel's Hump

Camel's Hump — Multiple trails lead hikers to this distinctive 4,083-foot peak. The Burrows Trail, which sees the most foot traffic, is the shortest route.

Other Finalists

  • Mount Philo
  • Snake Mountain
  • Sterling Pond Trail
  • Stowe Pinnacle Trail

Previous Winners

