Seven Daysies Awards: Best dog training company, 2022

Best dog training company 

Vermont Dog Pack

click to enlarge Rhonda Bilodeau with Milo (left) and Ziva - LUKE AWTRY
  • Luke Awtry
  • Rhonda Bilodeau with Milo (left) and Ziva

Vermont Dog Pack — Nothing beats the love of a dog, but when the relationship hits the skids, Rhonda Bilodeau can help. Through her business, Vermont Dog Pack, she goes beyond obedience training to explore the root cause of dogs' behavioral issues — and some of those hang-ups might belong to their humans.

Bilodeau aims to strengthen the heart-centered connection people have with their pups. She has offered private dog training and a slate of online courses, including classes to teach others to become dog trainers.

Though she is moving to Costa Rica, she announced on Facebook that her online courses will continue. And, she said, she's got "The Divine Feminine Dog Trainer Podcast" in the works. "You didn't think I was just gonna sit around on the beach, surf and snorkel all day, did you?"

Other Finalists

  • Dogs Rock! Vermont
  • Fetch the Leash Dog Behavior & Training
  • Snowbound Kennels
  • Waggles, LLC

