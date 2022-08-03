 Seven Daysies Awards: Best draft beer list, 2022

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Drink

  |  

Best draft beer list 

Mule Bar

click to enlarge Mule Bar - JAMES BUCK
  • James Buck
  • Mule Bar

Mule Bar — “Craft beer meets craft food” at the Onion City’s intimate watering hole. A wide-ranging tap list representing local and regional breweries suits many tastes.

Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County)

  • Black Flannel Brewing & Distilling Co.
  • Blackback Pub
  • Manhattan Pizza & Pub
  • Three Penny Taproom

Previous Winners

  |  

Location Details

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation