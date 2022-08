click to enlarge Matthew Thorsen ©️ Seven Days

House of LeMay

The House of LeMay — Hailing from “the Hot Dam Trailer Park in Beaver Pond, Vt.,” the House of LeMay is among New England’s most established drag troupes. Longtime regulars at the annual Winter Is a Drag Ball and many other charitable parties, members of the LeMays are entering a new era, which includes TikTok and a live web series.

Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County)