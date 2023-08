click to enlarge Matthew Thorsen ©️ Seven Days

House of LeMay

The House of LeMay — Hailing from “the Hot Dam Trailer Park in Beaver Pond, Vt.,” the House of LeMay has long been one of New England's premier drag troupes. This year, the group honored the memory of beloved member Michael Hayes, aka Marguarite LeMay, who passed away in March.

Other Finalists