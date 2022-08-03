 Seven Daysies Awards: Best eyeglasses store, 2022

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Shopping

  |  

Best eyeglasses store 

EyeCare of Vermont

click to enlarge COURTESY OF EYECARE OF VERMONT
  • Courtesy of EyeCare of Vermont

EyeCare of Vermont — When it comes to seasoned optometry, EyeCare of Vermont is lookin' sharp: The practice has been serving Chittenden County for more than 40 years and offers designer brands of eyeglasses and sunglasses.

Other Finalists

  • 802 Eye Care
  • Chroma Optics
  • Eyes of the World
  • The Optical Center

Previous Winners

  |  

Location Details

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation