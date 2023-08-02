 Seven Daysies Awards: Best family restaurant, 2023

Best family restaurant 

American Flatbread

American Flatbread — With large and small pie options and the opportunity to split toppings, these flatbreads — licked by flames in a central, wood-fired oven — are perfect for all-ages sharing.

  • The Farmhouse Tap & Grill
  • Jericho Café & Tavern
  • Piecasso Family Pizzeria
  • The Windjammer

