Seven Daysies Awards: Best farmers market, 2022

Seven Days needs your financial support!
cars/trucks
bicycles
sell your ride
health/wellness
home/garden
post your service
all merchandise
sell your stuff
all categories
post your class
apartments
homes for sale
for sale by owner
post your listing
browse notices
post a notice
If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.
Burlington Farmers Market — Farmers market Saturdays have been a Burlington staple since 1980. The summer market on Pine Street feels like a festival of Vermont-made fare and crafts.
find, follow, fan us: