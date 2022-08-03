 Seven Daysies Awards: Best farmers market, 2022

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Food

  |  

Best farmers market 

Burlington Farmers Market

click to enlarge Burlington Farmers Market - HANNAH PALMER EGAN
  • Hannah Palmer Egan
  • Burlington Farmers Market

Burlington Farmers Market — Farmers market Saturdays have been a Burlington staple since 1980. The summer market on Pine Street feels like a festival of Vermont-made fare and crafts.

Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County)

Previous Winners

  |  

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation