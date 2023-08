Seven Daysies Awards 2023

Best farmstand Sam Mazza's Farm Market

click to enlarge Courtesy of Sam Mazza's Farm Market

Sam Mazza's Farm Market Sam Mazza's Farm Market — From 350 acres of seasonal produce to pies baked daily in-house, this sprawling farmstand is a must-visit. Take a stroll through the greenhouses while you're there. Other Finalists Bread & Butter Farm

Head Over Fields

Paul Mazza's Fresh Produce

Trillium Hill Farm