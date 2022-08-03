 Seven Daysies Awards: Best florist, 2022

Best florist 

Kathy + Co. Flowers

Kathy + Co. Flowers — What better way to celebrate a loved one than by sending beautiful blooms, luscious greenery, stuffed animals or chocolates to their doorstep? Kathy + Co. offers themed arrangements for all major life events.

  • Chappell's Florist
  • Home & Garden Vermont
  • In Full Bloom
  • Tipsy Tulip Designs

