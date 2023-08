click to enlarge Courtesy of Claussen's Florist, Greenhouse & Perennial Farm

Claussen's Florist, Greenhouse & Perennial Farm

Claussen's Florist, Greenhouse & Perennial Farm — Claussen's put down roots in Vermont in 1972, and it's been growing ever since. The one-stop shop is a go-to source for annuals, perennials, houseplants, fresh-cut flowers, mulch and accessories.

Other Finalists