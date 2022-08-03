 Seven Daysies Awards: Best folk artist or group, 2022

Arts + Entertainment

Best folk artist or group 

Troy Millette & the Fire Below

Troy Millette & the Fire Below
  • Troy Millette & the Fire Below

Troy Millette & the Fire Below — This Fairfax singer-songwriter serves up alt-country-tinged light rock songs about universal topics of love, friendship and finding one’s path in the world.

Other Finalists

  • Bishop LaVey
  • Lavendula
  • Sarah King
  • Steve Hartmann

Previous Winners

