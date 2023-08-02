 Seven Daysies Awards: Best folk artist or group, 2023

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

Culture

  |  

Best folk artist or group 

Troy Millette & the Fire Below

click to enlarge Troy Millette & the Fire Below - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Troy Millette & the Fire Below

Troy Millette & the Fire Below — The Fairfax singer-songwriter and his band serve up country-tinged Americana — these original songs are guaranteed to tug at your heartstrings. Don't sleep on their cover of Taylor Swift's "All Too Well."

Other Finalists

  • CONANT
  • Cricket Blue
  • Hungrytown
  • Tall Travis

Previous Winners

  |  

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation