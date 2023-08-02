Seven Daysies Awards: Best folk artist or group, 2023

Seven Days needs your support!
cars/trucks
bicycles
sell your ride
health/wellness
home/garden
post your service
all merchandise
sell your stuff
all categories
post your class
apartments
homes for sale
for sale by owner
post your listing
browse notices
post a notice
If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.
Troy Millette & the Fire Below — The Fairfax singer-songwriter and his band serve up country-tinged Americana — these original songs are guaranteed to tug at your heartstrings. Don't sleep on their cover of Taylor Swift's "All Too Well."
find, follow, fan us: