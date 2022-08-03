 Seven Daysies Awards: Best food/drink event, 2022

Food

Best food/drink event 

Truck Stop

  • James Buck
Truck Stop — Get Japanese soul food, Southern barbecue, wood-fired pizza, a frosty local beer or a canned cocktail all in one parking lot. The new location across the street from ArtsRiot gives revelers room to spread out — and a super sunset view.

