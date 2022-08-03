 Seven Daysies Awards: Best french fries, 2022

Best french fries 

Al's French Frys

Al's French Frys — Like everything else about this place, the "frys" here are done the old-fashioned way: cut by hand and cooked twice so they're hot, fresh and flavorful.

  • Beansie's Bus
  • GloryBurger
  • Kate's Food Truck
  • Mule Bar

