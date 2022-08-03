 Seven Daysies Awards: Best furniture store, 2022

Best furniture store 

Wendell's Furniture

COURTESY OF WENDELL'S FURNITURE
  Courtesy of Wendell's Furniture

Wendell's Furniture — A 40,000-square-foot showroom holds furnishings for the living room, bedroom, dining room and home office. Embellishing your dwelling on a budget? Find deals in Wendell’s LOFT.

  • Barge Canal Market
  • Burlington Furniture
  • Modern Design
  • The SuperStore

