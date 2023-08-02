 Seven Daysies Awards: Best furniture store, 2023

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

Shopping

  |  

Best furniture store 

Wendell's Furniture

click to enlarge Joe Dunlavey (left) and Ryan Farrell - DARIA BISHOP
  • Daria Bishop
  • Joe Dunlavey (left) and Ryan Farrell

Wendell's Furniture — You can come for the giant selection of sofas, dining room tables and bedroom sets — or for the chocolate. Either way, the family that has owned Wendell's Furniture for two generations is happy to host you. Always ready to answer questions and direct shoppers to the right section of the 40,000-square-foot Colchester showroom, the sales staff will also hang back and let you wander the floor, where you'll find bowls of Hershey's Nuggets on random tables.

Wendell Farrell started the business in 1999 and has since turned it over to his son, Ryan, and Ryan's cousin Joe Dunlavey. The store boasts a huge range of recliners and a large selection of Amish bedroom and dining room sets made in the United States, as well as a few hardwood pieces from Thor's Elegance, based in Brandon.

Bargain seeking? Visit Wendell's Loft upstairs for deals on discontinued designs and floor models.

Other Finalists

  • Anjou & the Little Pear
  • Barge Canal Market
  • Burlington Furniture
  • The SuperStore

Previous Winners

  |  

Location Details

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation