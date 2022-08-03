Seven Daysies Awards: Best garden center, 2022

click to enlarge Bear Cieri

Gardener's Supply Company

Gardener's Supply Company — During the doldrums of the pandemic, nest-obsessed Vermonters flocked to garden centers and nurseries for retail therapy. To be fair, though, Gardener's Supply has been a destination for all things budding and blooming since its 1983 founding. Expert green thumbs are always on hand to help customers pick from a plethora of plants and every imaginable tool to cultivate them.

Gardener's Supply has four locations in Burlington, Williston, Lebanon, N.H., and Hadley, Mass. The Williston wonderland includes the Garden of Eatin' Café, which serves seasonally inspired offerings such as fresh lemonade and zesty gazpacho. Gardener's Club members get access to special events and discounts.

And Gardener's Supply doesn't go dormant in the winter. Its greenhouse remains a lush oasis all year, including in January, when the retailer hosts a Houseplants 101 workshop. True to its commitment to all things green, the company is an employee-owned B Corporation. That means the business places the same value on a healthy environment, happy employees and social consciousness as it does on profit.

