Seven Daysies Awards: Best global-foods market, 2022

 Best global-foods market, 2022

Vermont's Independent Voice

Best global-foods market 

Always Full Asian Market

Always Full Asian Market — The neat aisles of this family-owned market overflow with treasures including baby bok choy, sticky rice flour and grilled squid-flavored chips. When offered, the fresh sesame balls are a must-try.

Other Finalists

  • Asian Mart
  • Thai Phat

