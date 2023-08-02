Seven Daysies Awards: Best global foods market, 2023

click to enlarge Daria Bishop

Always Full Asian Market

Always Full Asian Market — Many Chinese homes have a small barrel for rice storage bearing characters that translate to "always full." Married couple Wen Dong and Mei Yu chose that name for the compact, neat-as-a-pin, abundantly stocked market they opened in July 2019.

Coolers and shelves overflow with pan-Asian products, from fresh baby bok choy to prickly lychee fruit, lotus root to Japanese bonito flakes, Korean gochujang paste to Filipino spiced coconut vinegar. A "hot pot freezer" holds delicacies such as fish balls and rolls of crispy tofu skin. Another contains bags of paper-thin sliced beef, pig ears and chicken feet.

About 20 years ago, as a teen, Dong moved with his family to Vermont from China's Guangdong province. His wife came from the same region about a decade later. They cater to fellow immigrants seeking a taste of home, avid cooks hunting for hard-to-find ingredients, and college students grabbing ramen, wasabi peas and Hello Kitty matcha green tea marshmallows.

Don't miss Yu's freshly fried sesame balls and homemade mochi filled with red bean paste or peanuts and coconut.

