Seven Daysies Awards: Best hard cidery, 2022

Drink

Best hard cidery 

Citizen Cider

click to enlarge Citizen Cider staff at the tasting room - MATTHEW THORSEN ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • Matthew Thorsen ©️ Seven Days
  • Citizen Cider staff at the tasting room

Citizen Cider — A lively tasting room brings cider to the citizens — straight from the tap or mixed into original cocktails. Stay for the tasty bar menu, including the “grown-a$$” grilled cheese or Korean-style barbecue chicken.

Other Finalists

  • Champlain Orchards
  • Shacksbury
  • Stowe Cider
  • Woodchuck Hard Cider

Previous Winners

Location Details

