click to enlarge File: Matthew Thorsen ©️ Seven Days

Citizen Cider staff at the tasting room

Citizen Cider — A lively tasting room brings cider to the citizens — straight from the tap or mixed into cocktails. Start with the OG flight, which includes the traditional semidry Unified Press, the ginger-infused Dirty Mayor and the dry-hopped Lake Hopper.

Other Finalists