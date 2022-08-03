 Seven Daysies Awards: Best hip-hop artist or group, 2022

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Arts + Entertainment

  |  

Best hip-hop artist or group 

A2VT

click to enlarge A2VT - FILE: BEAR CIERI
  • File: Bear Cieri
  • A2VT

A2VT — What makes Vermont's best hip-hop group, A2VT, stand out? For one, its members perform their songs in up to eight languages, including English, Swahili, French, Maay Maay and a combination language they've dubbed "Swahenglish." Add in the fact that the group, originally founded by African refugees Said Bulle, George Mnyonge and Cadoux Fanoy, managed to write an anthem, 2012's "Winooski, My Town." It was just a matter of time before A2VT's dance- and pop-leaning brand of hip-hop, mixed with sounds of the African diaspora, captivated the state.

Their most recent work, 2020's Twenty Infinity, is a slick, high-energy dance record that suggests the group is evolving into a more expansive sound. These days, A2VT is headed primarily by Bulle, aka Jilib, with a cast of guest performers who are young refugees themselves, all showcasing their talents within a group tailor-made to do just that.

Other Finalists

Previous Winners

  |  

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation