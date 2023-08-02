 Seven Daysies Awards: Best hip-hop artist or group, 2023

Best hip-hop artist or group 

99 Neighbors

click to enlarge 99 Neighbors - COURTESY OF SHANE KASETA
  • Courtesy of Shane Kaseta
  • 99 Neighbors

99 Neighbors — This hip-hop group formed in Burlington but has since hit the big leagues. Its singers, rappers and producers stay close to their Vermont roots, despite a deal with Warner Records and more than 11 million Spotify streams.

Other Finalists

  • A2VT
  • Charlie Mayne

Previous Winners

