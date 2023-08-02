 Seven Daysies Awards: Best housemade ice cream, 2023

Best housemade ice cream 

Shy Guy Gelato

click to enlarge Paul Sansone of Shy Guy Gelato - FILE: LUKE AWTRY
  • File: Luke Awtry
  • Paul Sansone of Shy Guy Gelato

Shy Guy Gelato — Crafted by a gelato maker who perfected his technique in Italy, these Sicilian-style scoops come in flavors such as fior di latte, honey-sea-salt-Toblerone and creamy cantaloupe.

Other Finalists

  • Lake Champlain Chocolates
  • Little Gordo Creemee Stand
  • lu•lu
  • Offbeat Creemee

Location Details

