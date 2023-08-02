 Seven Daysies Awards: Best instrumentalist, 2023

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

Culture

  |  

Best instrumentalist 

Ray Vega

click to enlarge Ray Vega - FILE: LUKE AWTRY
  • File: Luke Awtry
  • Ray Vega

Ray Vega — Few musicians in Vermont can boast a pedigree like Ray Vega's. The South Bronx-born trumpeter has played with everyone from Tito Puente to Paul Simon in a glittering career that eventually landed him at the University of Vermont as a senior lecturer on jazz history and, naturally, the trumpet.

Vega also hosts his own show on Vermont Public, the weekly "Friday Night Jazz" radio program. He can be found all over the state playing jazz with some of the area's best, whether it's at his Wednesday night gig at Burlington's Hotel Vermont or doing a summer tour with the Vermont Symphony Orchestra.

A virtuoso on his trusty trumpet, Vega is one of the leading lights of Vermont jazz.

Other Finalists

  • André Maquera
  • Bob Wagner

Previous Winners

  |  

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation