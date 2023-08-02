Seven Daysies Awards: Best instrumentalist, 2023

click to enlarge File: Luke Awtry

Ray Vega

Ray Vega — Few musicians in Vermont can boast a pedigree like Ray Vega's. The South Bronx-born trumpeter has played with everyone from Tito Puente to Paul Simon in a glittering career that eventually landed him at the University of Vermont as a senior lecturer on jazz history and, naturally, the trumpet.

Vega also hosts his own show on Vermont Public, the weekly "Friday Night Jazz" radio program. He can be found all over the state playing jazz with some of the area's best, whether it's at his Wednesday night gig at Burlington's Hotel Vermont or doing a summer tour with the Vermont Symphony Orchestra.

A virtuoso on his trusty trumpet, Vega is one of the leading lights of Vermont jazz.

