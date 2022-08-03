 Seven Daysies Awards: Best jazz artist or group, 2022

Best jazz artist or group 

Ray Vega

click to enlarge Ray Vega - LUKE AWTRY
  • Luke Awtry
  • Ray Vega

Ray Vega — Onstage and on air — as the host of Vermont Public's "Friday Night Jazz" — trumpeter Ray Vega gets everyone grooving. He's performed with some of the most famous Latin-jazz musicians of all time, from Mongo Santamaría to Tito Puente.

Other Finalists

  • Cookie's Hot Club
  • Dan Ryan Express
  • Jenni Johnson & the Jazz Junketeers
  • Paul Asbell

Previous Winners

