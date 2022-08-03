Seven Daysies Awards: Best karaoke, 2022

Seven Days needs your financial support!
cars/trucks
bicycles
sell your ride
health/wellness
home/garden
post your service
all merchandise
sell your stuff
all categories
post your class
apartments
homes for sale
for sale by owner
post your listing
browse notices
post a notice
If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.
JP's Pub — Wannabe rock stars belt out their all-time favorites every Thursday through Saturday at this no-frills dive bar. Writes one Yelp reviewer: "Omg it was good, it was bad, it was ugly. It was the best combination of songs I've ever heard.”
find, follow, fan us: