 Seven Daysies Awards: Best kitchen store, 2022

Best kitchen store 

Kiss the Cook

click to enlarge Le Creuset cookware - COURTESY OF KISS THE COOK
  • Courtesy of Kiss the Cook
  • Le Creuset cookware

Kiss the Cook — Since the 1990s, Kiss the Cook has been a destination for quality kitchenware. Foodies dig the colorful selection of Le Creuset items and the on-site knife sharpening.

Other Finalists

  • As the Crow Flies
  • Capital Kitchen
  • Homeport
  • Stowe Living

