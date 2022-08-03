 Seven Daysies Awards: Best law firm, 2022

Best law firm 

Vermont Cannabis Solutions

Vermont Cannabis Solutions — Attorneys Tim Fair and Andrew Subin helm the state's only dedicated cannabis law firm. Together they offer consulting and legal services related to the ever-changing hemp, CBD and legal adult-use industry.

Other Finalists

  • Bauer Gravel Farnham, LLP
  • Jarvis McArthur & Williams
  • Langrock Sperry & Wool
  • LMC Law, PLLC

