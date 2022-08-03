 Seven Daysies Awards: Best LGBTQ+ event, 2022

Best LGBTQ+ event 

Pride Vermont Festival & Parade

Pride Vermont Festival & Parade — June may officially be Pride Month, but Burlington's LGBTQ+ community knows the party doesn't stop there. Every September, the Pride Center of Vermont presents a week of events celebrating queer and trans community and solidarity, and it all culminates in the radiant rave that is the Pride Vermont Festival & Parade. After a march down Church Street sure to get spectators cheering, revelers make their way to Battery Park, where activist groups hand out materials, drag performers bring the laughs and sass, and musicians get everyone on their feet.

With attacks on LGBTQ+ rights escalating across the country, this year's event will balance pride and protest in the tradition of more than half a century of parades before it — to lift up love while rejecting bigotry, to celebrate joy while acknowledging grief and to toast the progress that's been made with an eye toward the fight that is still ongoing.

