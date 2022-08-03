 Seven Daysies Awards: Best lighting store, 2022

Best lighting store 

The Lighting House

click to enlarge The Lighting House - JAMES BUCK
  • James Buck
  • The Lighting House

The Lighting House — The lights have been on in Vermont's premier lighting showroom since 1977. Find chandeliers, shades, sconces and more — plus a selection of quality outdoor furniture.

Other Finalists

  • Conant Metal & Light
  • The Lamp Shop

Previous Winners

Location Details

