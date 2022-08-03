 Seven Daysies Awards: Best local radio personality, 2022

Best local radio personality 

Mike Czarny & Mary Cenci (Star 92.9)

click to enlarge Mary Cenci & Mike Czarny - DARIA BISHOP
  • Daria Bishop
  • Mary Cenci & Mike Czarny

Mike Czarny & Mary Cenci (Star 92.9) — Easy, breezy banter is sometimes just what you need to get through the early morning hours. And that's what Mike Czarny and Mary Cenci — the dynamic duo better known as Mike and Mary — offer from 5 to 9 a.m. every weekday on live radio. In between bubblegum pop and power ballads, the veteran DJs discuss relatable topics, from dishwasher disasters to how not to get a tractor trailer stuck in Smugglers' Notch. On "One-Liner Wednesdays," the pair dishes out corny jokes such as "What does a snail wear to go dancing?" (Escar-go-go boots, of course.)

Cenci, who pulls double duty as Star 92.9's program director, also shares her Pinterest picks and all-American recipes with listeners. Czarny, meanwhile, spouts random factoids picked up on trips to the local library in his "Did You Know?" segment. It's all punctuated by good-natured ribbing and Cenci's infectious laugh.

Other Finalists

  • Jane Lindholm (Vermont Public)
  • Johnny Utah (The Buzz)
  • Mel Allen (WIZN)
  • Mitch Wertlieb (Vermont Public)
