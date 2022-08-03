 Seven Daysies Awards: Best local theater company, 2022

Best local theater company 

Lyric Theatre Company

click to enlarge A Chorus Line, 2008 - COURTESY OF LYRIC THEATRE COMPANY
  • Courtesy of Lyric Theatre Company
  • A Chorus Line, 2008

Lyric Theatre Company — Formed in 1973, Lyric is one of the largest community theater groups in the region. With local casts and hundreds of volunteers, the nonprofit stages musicals such as Into the Woods and Shrek: The Musical.

Other Finalists

  • Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Co.
  • Lost Nation Theater
  • Vermont Stage Company
  • Very Merry Theatre

