 Seven Daysies Awards: Best local theater company, 2023

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

Culture

  |  

Best local theater company 

Lyric Theatre Company

click to enlarge A Chorus Line, 2008 - COURTESY OF LYRIC THEATRE COMPANY
  • Courtesy of Lyric Theatre Company
  • A Chorus Line, 2008

Lyric Theatre Company — Formed in 1973, Lyric is one of the largest community theater groups in the region. With local casts and hundreds of volunteers, the nonprofit stages musicals such as The Prom and Elephant & Piggie.

Other Finalists

  • Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Co.
  • Lost Nation Theater
  • The Shelburne Players
  • Vermont Stage

Previous Winners

  |  

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation