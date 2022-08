Seven Daysies Awards 2022

Best local TV personality Darren Perron (WCAX)

click to enlarge Matthew Thorsen ©️ Seven Days

Darren Perron Darren Perron (WCAX) — WCAX-Channel 3 News viewers have come to count on the longtime anchor and reporter for weekday news at noon, 5 and 6 p.m. The Castleton University alum has earned wider recognition, too, with a National Edward R. Murrow Award. Other Finalists Cat Viglienzoni (WCAX)

Gary Sadowsky (WCAX)

Haley Bouley (Local 22/Local 44)

Tyler Jankoski (WPTZ)