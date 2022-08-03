Seven Daysies Awards: Best lodging (inn), 2022

click to enlarge Jeb Wallace-Brodeur

Green Mountain Inn

Green Mountain Inn — Where to stay in Stowe? There are myriad options, but the best one, according to Seven Days readers, is smack-dab in the middle. At the busy intersection of Main Street and the Mountain Road, close to the slopes and within walking distance of downtown shops and restaurants, the Green Mountain Inn has accommodated overnight guests since the 1800s. A number of structures in the nine-building complex, which today includes townhouses and apartments as well as traditional guest rooms, are on the National Register of Historic Places: a onetime railroad depot, a former blacksmith shop and what's called the Main Inn.

Guests love the bygone Vermont coziness, roaring fireplaces and four-poster beds. Judging from online reviews, they also appreciate that those quaint touches are supplemented by modern amenities: a year-round heated outdoor pool, several in-room Jacuzzis, luxurious linens, a game room with arcade machines and a pool table, a sauna, and a massage studio. The on-site restaurant, Whip Bar & Grill, gets accolades, as does the warm and accommodating staff. Guests can add breakfast to their stay and, in winter, s'more kits for $1 each to enjoy by the firepit out back.

Other Finalists