 Seven Daysies Awards: Best lodging (resort/hotel), 2022

Hotel Vermont

click to enlarge COURTESY OF HOTEL VERMONT
  • Courtesy of Hotel Vermont

Hotel Vermont — Sophisticated rooms, farm-to-table restaurants and modern-rustic décor make Burlington’s independent downtown hotel a suite spot for guests to rest their heads.

Other Finalists

  • The Essex Culinary Resort & Spa
  • Jay Peak Resort
  • The Lodge at Spruce Peak

