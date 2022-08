click to enlarge File: Oliver Parini

Diners at Penny Cluse Café

Penny Cluse Café — Bring a hearty appetite to this always-bustling downtown spot — favorite dishes include the chile relleno plate and the chicken and biscuits. Breakfast tofu and egg scrambles are served all day.

Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County)

Kate's Food Truck

Knead Bakery

Poppy

The Scale

click to enlarge Courtesy of Piecasso Pizzeria & Lounge

Piecasso Pizzeria & Lounge — Conveniently located on Stowe’s Mountain Road, Piecasso serves tasty thin-crust pizzas, pastas and sandwiches so you can carbo-load for a day of outdoor adventures.

Other Finalists (Outside Chittenden County)