Seven Daysies Awards: Best medical spa, 2022

Best medical spa
Bare Medical Spa + Laser Center — Cosmetic and aesthetic desires are at the forefront here. Bare’s trained and licensed specialists offer a menu ranging from chemical peels and Botox to nonsurgical breast lifts.
Other Finalists
- Empower MedSpa
- GLOWAESTHETICS Medical Spa + Beauty Boutique
- Radiance Medical Aesthetics & Wellness Spa
- Revive Salon & Spa
