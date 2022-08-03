Seven Daysies Awards: Best Mexican restaurant, 2022

click to enlarge
-
James Buck
-
Al pastor and carnitas tacos with house sauces and house margarita
Taco Gordo — Taco Gordo started as a food cart in 2014, and now its tinga tacos, Crispy Boi tostadas and hefty burritos draw diners to a taqueria in the Old North End. Don’t forget to order a Takeout Marg LOL if you’re getting it all to-go.
Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County)
- Agave Taco and Tequila Casa
- El Cortijo Taqueria
- El Gato Cantina
- The Mad Taco
click to enlarge
-
Ethan De Seife ©️ Seven Days
-
Julio’s Cantina
Julio's Cantina — Fajitas sizzle and margaritas flow at this festive restaurant, where chips and guac are made to order.
Other Finalists (Outside Chittenden County)
- Arandas Mexican Cuisine
- Aztlan Foods
- Tacocat Cantina
